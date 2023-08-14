Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma

An official with Toledo Public Schools said the woman was half a credit short of graduating.
By Carli Petrus and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – The Toledo Public Schools system recently informed a woman in Ohio she never actually graduated high school when she received her diploma in 2007.

Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster but said she still has a blurry picture of it from the graduation ceremony.

She only learned it wasn’t valid after trying to apply for some college classes.

“It’s like a slap in the face for my mom and dad because she worked hard to get her kids to graduate. That was her one dying wish before she left this earth,” Tatum said.

Tatum said the school system claims it has no records stating she was part of any graduation ceremony.

They did, however, have records showing she was half a credit short from graduation – which isn’t good enough for any college Tatum said she’s hoping to attend.

“It’s not my fault. I did nothing but come to school, learn, get my diploma, and go off to college to better myself,” Tatum said. “I want to continue to better myself, but they’re holding me back, and I don’t appreciate that. I don’t and I need them to fix that.”

She said the school district suggested Tatum get her GED, but she does not think that is fair. Tatum is hoping this can somehow get resolved soon and she can move on with her life.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
Crime scene MGN
OPD searching for man in early 40′s who shot a 23-year-old
The United States players hold the trophy celebrating at the end of the Women's World Cup final...
2023 Women’s World Cup Quarterfinal Betting Odds - August 12

Latest News

1 officer assaulted, 8 people injured in downtown Memphis shooting, police say
At least 8 hurt in shooting, officer assaulted in downtown Memphis, police say
FILE - Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los...
Clarence Avant, ‘Black Godfather’ of entertainment, and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies
Police lights and caution tape.f
Remains of missing Midland man found in Culberson County
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump assails judge in 2020 election case after she warned him not to make inflammatory remarks
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Prosecutors presenting Trump-Georgia election investigation to grand jury