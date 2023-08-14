Traffic Alert: IH-20 between mile markers 143-163

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to TxDOT, a large debris removal contractor will start work on IH-20 between mile markers 143-163.

Monday(8/14) they will be working in the eastbound driving lane.

Tuesday (8/15) they will be working in the westbound driving lane.

Wednesday (8/16) they will work in the eastbound passing lane first and then turn around and work in the westbound passing lane.

This will be a moving operation. The crew will start work between 8:00 am and 8:30 am and will work till 4:30 pm.

