Remains of missing Midland man found in Culberson County

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -According to the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the body of a missing man from Midland was found 30 miles east of Van Horn Texas.

The sheriff’s office says they learned Tuesday that 23-year-old Rene Alberto Legarreta Vargas was reported missing by family in Midland.

A local rancher contacted Culberson Sheriff’s office Sunday after finding a dead body on his ranch.

Evidence found near the body confirmed the remains. The cause of death is under investigation

