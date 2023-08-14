PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Odessa Compass Cougars

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A couple of changes come to the Odessa Compass Cougars in 2023, they welcome a new offensive coordinator plus a new playbook that is run-heavy.

Quarterback Diego Franco already knows the personnel who will help him lead it.

Christian Davalos and Isiah Salinas, we have Isiah Moore as a power back, and we have Christian Moore of an elusive back for us,” said Franco.

“Isiah is more of our pounded inside back, Christian, he can pound inside, but he can also jump outside because he can play receiver, then we have young ones in Braxton Blaine, I mean, he’s lightning in a can, it’s hard to get ahold of him, we also have Jason Hinojosa, and we also have Max Tucker, who’s a young up and comer, who has a really huge chance to be something special,” said Head Coach Floyd White.

Another part of the Cougar’s offense is the wide receiving core of Ricardo Salinas and newcomer Caleb Stout,

“Ricardo, he can catch everything pretty much, if you throw it to him, he’ll catch it, and then Caleb Stout, he really works, he knows the route concepts, he knows every play, so you can feed him the ball, and you can trust him,” said Tanner Gahr

On defense, there’s a lot of confidence in the Cougars.

“From the front line, they look a lot better this year, they’re more disciplined and the linebackers, and the DBs, we have good chemistry this year like everybody’s together, everybody’s disciplined, working hard at every practice,” said

And fans should expect players to play both sides of the ball.

“Jack Freeman, J.D. Layva, those are the guys on the front line, and then Isiah Salinas, Christian Davalos, Dylan Fanning, those are our linebackers you should be watching. Ricardo Salinas and Braxton Morris, are the DB’s”, said Gahr.

“Watching them, and watching how they talk, just a little bit of tweak in terminology has made the world difference for them, and it’s made it easier for them to communicate, across the board there,” said White.

