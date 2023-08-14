Florida man posed as veterinarian, operated on pregnant dog that later died, authorities say

A Florida man was arrested after posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant...
A Florida man was arrested after posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog that later died.(Collier County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida man is in custody and accused of posing as a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog that later died.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested 61-year-old Osvaldo Sanchez on Friday.

Sanchez is accused of performing an illicit cesarean section and spay procedure on a 6-year-old Chihuahua named Sugar.

After the surgery, Sugar got an infection and became ill.

The owners took Sugar to an emergency pet care facility, where staff noticed that the incision from the operation was closed with string or thread, and not standard materials.

Detectives learned that while Sanchez was not a licensed veterinarian, he was a licensed pet groomer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
Crime scene MGN
OPD searching for man in early 40′s who shot a 23-year-old
The United States players hold the trophy celebrating at the end of the Women's World Cup final...
2023 Women’s World Cup Quarterfinal Betting Odds - August 12

Latest News

Source: CNN/POOL/TWITTER/@IASTARTINGLINE
GOP presidential candidates square off at Iowa State Fair
Source: CNN/COUNTY OF MAUI/US COAST GUARD/HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL...
Maui surveys damage as death toll climbs
A possible indictment looms for Trump in Georgia. (Source: CNN/POOL/WXIA/POOL VIA WSB/AP...
Trump faces possible fourth indictment
Police in Marion County, Kansas, staged a raid on a newspaper. (Source: KWCH/CNN)
Police raid Kansas newspaper