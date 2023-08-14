City of Odessa makes a resolution to provide protection for victims of human trafficking

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa made a resolution to protect victims of sex trafficking and get them other important necessities.

So far in 2023 Texas is ranked second for sex trafficking with 917 cases and 1,702 victims.

While in 2019 the Permian Basin was ranked second in the state as a major hub for sex traffickers.

“There are 4.5 million people in the world that are in sex trade industry. 1.2 million of them are children, ⅔ are girls. In Texas there are 3,317 missing and exploited children and most of those kids are trafficked” said Founder and Director of the Ernest Cecil Foundation

Without recovery homes here in West Texas it’s difficult for organizations like the Ernest Cecil Foundation to take care of victims after a traumatic experience.

Victims have to travel either to different cities with homes or end up in juvenile detention centers. Living in a stable environment is key to recovery.

“They will be in a home that will have parents that’s going to love them, that’s going to have people that surround them to counsel and also to advocate for them and to give them therapy” said Founder and Director of the Ernest Cecil Foundation

This isn’t just a problem here in Texas or the United States, this is a problem all across the world.

Outside the United States operations are more in the open, here, it’s hidden.

“But when you’re in the midst of it over there and you see it, we’re much more hidden to the point where many people don’t wanna believe it’s happening” said Founder and Director of the Ernest Cecil Foundation

Unfortunately, it is happening and OPD is going to make sure these victims are taken care of as well as the traffickers.

“Obviously, we want to get that person back to their loved ones, back to their family, wherever they can go. And obviously the person we have arrested for that, we have a place for them too” said Chief Mike Gerke, Odessa Police Chief

The Ernest Cecil Foundation is hosting events the rest of the year to raise money to build a home for sex trafficking victims in West Texas.

