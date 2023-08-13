CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, August 14th, 2023

The 90′s are BACK!!!
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, August 14th, 2023: A cold front will bring a bit of relief to the region starting on Monday, but high pressure still remains in control.

For the kiddos heading to school tomorrow, temperatures will be warm all day. It’ll be a warm start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper-70s and mostly sunny skies. When they’re heading home from school it’ll be a bit cooler than we’ve been dealing with, but still hot. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s.

A cold front moves through the region late tonight into early Monday with temperatures a bit more seasonal across the region. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 94 degrees. Stray to isolated rain chances are possible across parts of the area with better chances out west in the mountains and parts of southeast New Mexico.

Temperatures will rebound back into the triple digits on Wednesday, but it’s looking like a stretch of cooler, more seasonal temperatures is on the horizon.

