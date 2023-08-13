2023 Gun and Blade Show Show

By Armando Gomez
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Today the Silver Spur Trade show hosted the Gun and Blade event at Ector County Coliseum.

People were able to buy, trade, or browse in the event.

The show organizer said she has been doing gun shows for 35 years and she enjoys having these types of events for the community.

“We’ve been doing gun shows for silver spurs for seventeen years. So, we come to Odessa four or five times a year and we are in Midland four times a year and we do other shows in West Texas.”  said Show Organizer of Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show, Kim Sansom.

The Gun and Blade show has been around West Texas for almost two decades.

It gives vendors from the Permian basin an opportunity to showcase a variety of their products.

“Doing the sporting events and gun shows, sporting clays shoots such as that get people exposed to us. " Said CEO of Hearing Protection Services Mark Reid.

Vendors not only sold their guns and knives, but they taught gun owners how to be safe when using them.

“Now we are out, and we service any loud noise environment including oil and gas, motorcycle riding, firearm shooting, anything manufacturing. Yeah, anything you can think of where loud noise could potentially be a problem or is a problem. we make a custom molded ear plug.” said Reid.

The gun and blade event helps vendors get extra exposure for the products they sell.

There will be another gun and blade show in Ector County coliseum on September 30th and October first.

