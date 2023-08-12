PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Iraan Braves

IRAAN, Texas (KOSA) - The Iraan Braves are preparing for their third season under head coach Berry Bowman; the guy who will be leading the offense is his son, Cole who’s helped the Braves improve as he prepares for his senior year.

“There’s excitement, curiosity, but I would say more excitement if anything,” said Cole Bowman.

“He’s been pretty much training in this system since he was a kid, and then around him, we needed good guys or athletes around him that could capitalize,” said Berry Bowman.

The guys around Cole looking to capitalize in his senior season is Angel Zapata, who also sees a lot of depth and speed to run with him.

“We got sophomore Alex Reyes step up, he played running back last year, he’s our starting outside receiver this year now, we got this new kid from Buena Vista, Tristian Griffin he’s gonna help big this year, he was an all-state running back for Buena Vista last year so he’s going to help a lot,” said Zapata.

“On the outside, we got Chris Zapata, at the H-Receiver it’s our other son, Cooper Bowman, Alex [Reyes] kind of stepped up in two-a-days, he’s been the kind of guy we want to get the ball, see what he can do,” said Berry Bowman.

Lastly, the Braves have an idea of who will take over on defense.

“Cade Smith, he’s going to be interesting to watch, you’re looking at Angel Zapata again, Whitlock, linebacker, d-line, Zach Brannen, Danny Reyes, he’s a safety, he really likes coming down and playing,” said Berry Bowman.

“They’re pretty strong, they’re young, our secondary we’re not scared to come down and people and stuff so, we’re pretty confident about that this year,” said Zapata.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.