Park Legado Town Center Host Farmers Market Event

By Armando Gomez
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Today was the third farmers market of the year at the Park Legado Town Center.

This event was an interaction between west Texas farmers, artisans, bakers and consumers to promote their products to the community.

A local entrepreneur named Collin Sewell created Park Legado Town Center as a gathering place for west Texans and to have these types of events for social interactions.

This event provides a space for small businesses from Odessa and Midland to showcase their products to the community.

“We want to let people know that we have a store in midland and getting our fresh pickles out to the community. trying to meet and greet and just really feed the community.” said Typickle Pickle Shop owner, Tyler Brawley.

The event was not only for vendors to sell their products but also for Odessans and Midlanders to have a good time with their families.

“Is just something to bring the community together and to get the vendors to come out here. It’s just a big community event to gather Midland and Odessa.” said Sewell Marketing Coordinator Hannah Gore.

This is the tenth year of the Farmers Market event, and the goal is to expand in the future by bringing more vendors to sell their homemade products.

“Have vendors that we haven’t had in the previous years. like we always had honey and now we have multiple people that have honey. We had peaches this year and sometimes we haven’t had peaches. I guess it is just trying to have everything so people can come here and get whatever that they want and not leave disappointed.” said Gore.

You have two more opportunities to go to the Farmers Market before they are done for the year.

The final two events are September ninth and October fourteenth.

