Ector County Sheriff’s Office investigating death in South Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Information gathered from Ector County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

This report will be updated as more information is received.

8/12/2023 at approximately 06:55, Ector County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched reference an ambulance run to 16000 block of Snow Moon.

Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased female and an unconscious male subject. The male subject was transported by ambulance to Medical Center Hospital.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is currently on scene. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

