CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, August 13th, 2023

FA Sawyer McElroy
FA Sawyer McElroy
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, August 13th, 2023: A little bit of relief is on the way everyone!!!

A Heat Advisory will be in effect once again on Sunday for much of the area, but temperatures will be a bit *cooler* than the past few days. Temperatures of 97 to 101 degrees are expected across the mountains. Temperatures up to 109 degrees are expected for the Permian Basin. Temperatures up to 114 degrees are expected along the Rio Grande. Make sure to limit time outside in direct sunlight, stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks, and provide water and shade for pets if they must be outside.

Weather Alerts: Heat Advisory
Weather Alerts: Heat Advisory(KOSA)

Temperatures across the region Sunday are still going to be very hot. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 104 degrees. A few areas could see stray to isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon/evening once again.

Sunday's Forecast
Sunday's Forecast(KOSA)

A small cold front will move through late Sunday helping to cool temperatures out of the triple digits for a few days. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday are looking to be in the mid to upper-90s. Sadly, the cooler temperatures don’t last long with triple digits rebounding by Wednesday. Overall, the next 10-days look to be very hot still as the ridge of high pressure continues to keep us in it’s grasp.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast
CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast(KOSA)

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Crime scene MGN
OPD searching for man in early 40′s who shot a 23-year-old
The United States players hold the trophy celebrating at the end of the Women's World Cup final...
2023 Women’s World Cup Quarterfinal Betting Odds - August 12

Latest News

FA Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, August 12th, 2023
Watch CBS7 News at 4 p.m.
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, August 11th, 2023
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast