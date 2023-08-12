ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, August 13th, 2023: A little bit of relief is on the way everyone!!!

A Heat Advisory will be in effect once again on Sunday for much of the area, but temperatures will be a bit *cooler* than the past few days. Temperatures of 97 to 101 degrees are expected across the mountains. Temperatures up to 109 degrees are expected for the Permian Basin. Temperatures up to 114 degrees are expected along the Rio Grande. Make sure to limit time outside in direct sunlight, stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks, and provide water and shade for pets if they must be outside.

Weather Alerts: Heat Advisory (KOSA)

Temperatures across the region Sunday are still going to be very hot. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 104 degrees. A few areas could see stray to isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon/evening once again.

Sunday's Forecast (KOSA)

A small cold front will move through late Sunday helping to cool temperatures out of the triple digits for a few days. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday are looking to be in the mid to upper-90s. Sadly, the cooler temperatures don’t last long with triple digits rebounding by Wednesday. Overall, the next 10-days look to be very hot still as the ridge of high pressure continues to keep us in it’s grasp.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast (KOSA)

