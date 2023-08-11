Pigskin Preview: Midland Legacy Rebels

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Legacy Rebels have won five District 2-6A championships in a row, either outright or shared.

“Being a part of a winning program is fun,” senior cornerback Damien Johnson said. “It’s challenging because everybody wants to beat you. You’ve always got a target on your back.

“We have a special winning tradition here,” senior tight end Jordan Williams said. “We don’t know how to lose, really.”

After a surprising 2-4 start last season, Midland Legacy rallied to win five district games in a row, and earn a share of the title. The Rebels lost 23-21 to Keller in the 2nd round of the playoffs. Star quarterback Marcos Davila broke his throwing hand in the first half of that game, and still nearly led the Rebels to a comeback.

Davila is back this season for his third year as the starter. He’s rated as the #10 quarterback in the country by recruiting expert 247Sports, and is committed to play Division I football at Purdue.

“I feel like this is going to be a great year,” Davila said. “I feel like everything I’ve done has prepared me for this moment. This summer I’ve worked really hard on my footwork.”

“There’s things he sees like a coach,” Legacy head coach Clint Hartman said. “Sometimes I’ll go ‘Oh that’s a good idea’. He has those conversations. Very intelligent.”

The bulk of Davila’s receivers return, including Aiden Serrano, Brex Stephens, and Skylar Wilburn. Davila also mentioned sophomores Caden Ellis, Harlem Brown, and Nick Moore as players to keep an eye on.

“They’re some speedsters for sure,” Williams said. “We’ve got some fast sophomores coming up. I think they can help us a lot.”

Williams is one of the players Hartman is most excited about. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound tight end will also split out at receiver.

“I do a little bit of everything,” Williams said. “Block, catch. Versatile.”

On the offensive line, the Rebels will be led by seniors Lucas Barrientes (6′4″, 290 lbs) and Cade Decker (6′3, 275 lbs). Hartman said junior center Peyton Arthur has been playing well also.

Senior running backs Madden Milloy and Tommy “Chunk” Johnson look like they’ll share the responsibility of replacing Zeke Luna, who ran for 1,611 yards and 19 touchdowns last year. Hartman said Johnson may get some carries on offense as well.

On defense, 6-foot-2 Collin Brazzell moves from receiver to cornerback. He pairs with multi-year starter Johnson to give Legacy two Division 1-level corners. Max Vera has solidified himself at safety behind them.

“We have three guys that can play as good of man coverage as I’ve ever had here,” Hartman said.

Trace Low, Esus Robledo and Gilbert Hernandez return at the linebackers spots. Junior defensive end Brylon Zeno is an intimidating force on the defensive line.

Legacy’s first game is on Friday August 25 at Amarillo High.

