Permian Basin Animal Advocate Looking to Find New Homes for Pets

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Permian basin Animal Advocate is in a desperate situation.

The organization is over flooded with dogs, and they can’t accept any more foster dogs.

They had some dogs in foster care for months and they keep getting pushed around with every new dog they take on.

The Permian basin Animal Advocate close intake is usually when the vet bills are too high but this time it is simply the dogs are not moving.

“With a lack of fosters and lack of adoption applications with confirmed adoptions. it’s causing a closed intake because there is not any room for us to take anymore dogs.” said Permian Basin Animal Advocate Foster Care Desirae Ryon.

They currently have seventy-seven dogs in foster care and two new dogs are coming next week.

The PBAA is looking to find a resolution by putting themselves on the map.

“We are trying to do as many adoption events as we can. one this weekend at the centric brewing company between twelve to four. so anywhere, anytime that we can do to try to promote the dogs we currently have in foster care.” said Ryon.

PBAA had a few meets and greets set up, but the last couple did not have a good turnout.

PBAA is going all out in tomorrow’s adoption event hoping they can find the best home for the pets.

“Some events are slower than others. We are hoping that this weekend there will be a good turnout. there has been a lot of publicity on it.” said Ryon.

Tomorrow’s adoption event will have food trucks, vendors, and fun activities.

If you want to meet the foster dogs head to Eccentric Brewing in Midland from noon to 4 in the afternoon.

