Odessa Police looking for missing woman

Pearlie Jackson
Pearlie Jackson(Odessa Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -OPD is asking for the public’s help in finding 58-year-old Pearlie Jackson, who was last seen on August 9 at around 8:21 p.m. in the 4200 block of San Jacinto.

She was last seen wearing a peach shirt, black pants, and blue shoes.

Anyone with information in reference to her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective K. Thompson at 432-335-4609 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0009271.

