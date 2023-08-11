Odessa Police looking for missing woman

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -OPD is asking for the public’s help in finding 58-year-old Pearlie Jackson, who was last seen on August 9 at around 8:21 p.m. in the 4200 block of San Jacinto.

She was last seen wearing a peach shirt, black pants, and blue shoes.

Anyone with information in reference to her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective K. Thompson at 432-335-4609 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0009271.

