Local company uses unique way to market business

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -BC Plumbing is a family-owned business started their company in January and they aim to fix pipes, but also to make people laugh.

The Crotwell family have only been in business for less than a year now, but things weren’t always good.

Injuries led to job losses, that lead to less income, but now, they’ve joined forces to make a business and make their clients smile.

BC Plumbing use many photos that involve animals doing something funny that leads to a line to promote their business.

They also use dramatic images that sounds like it’s a serious message and then leads to a line about how outstanding their business is like this one.

All to promote their services and to make people laugh throughout the day.

“Who doesn’t want to advertise what a good job they did. But on the same note, people get tired of all the same old, same old. So we decided to bring something different to the table,” said Angel Crotwell, Advertiser at BC Plumbing.

Angel owned a business for years, but she had to leave it because she was diagnosed with Tarlov Cysts Disease.

Which is a spinal disease that effects the nerve roots of the spine. She was told she would not be able to walk or do many other things, but that didn’t stop her.

“They told me that I wouldn’t be able to work again but here I am. Making memes, making people laugh and answering calls for my husband. Doing something with my life.” said Angel.

Angel and her mother run the social media and webpage for BC Plumbing.

Angel’s husband, Byron Crotwell has been a plumber for 20 years that takes a lot of pride in his work.

However, he says he wouldn’t be where he is without his wife’s support.

“My wife and her mother they started all that. They made the pages and everything. I get compliments all the time when I go to customers’ houses about you know they just love reading our memes. So, it’s really helped us a whole lot.” said Byron Crotwell, owner of BC Plumbing.

This is only part of their business model, because even though they may post these images for laughs, they are still a serious business.

Apart from providing memes, they also provide services like bathtub repairs, commercial plumbing services, drain services and more.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.