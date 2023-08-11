Johnny Hardwick, voice actor known for ‘King of the Hill,’ dies

Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.
Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor known for "King of the Hill," has died.(Jon Sullivan)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (Gray News) - Texas-born voice actor Johnny Hardwick, best known for playing conspiracy theory-minded exterminator Dale Gribble on the primetime animated series “King of the Hill,” died this week at the age of 64, according to several sources.

A medical examiner confirmed to USA Today that police were called to Hardwick’s home in Austin for an urgent welfare check where they found him dead. A cause of death has not been released, but foul play is not suspected.

Hardwick, who was originally hired as a writer on the show, played Hank Hill’s neighbor and friend Dale for its entire run and was set to return for an upcoming reboot on Hulu.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Still no DNA match for Cordarius, but pictures show he’s doing well
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Jason Ybarra Jr.
19 year-old arrested after shooting his brother
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

(Source: MISD)
MISD board discusses reducing bond total
City of Odessa Police
Do you recognize these people? OPD investigating two thefts
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a...
Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old abducted during home invasion
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
Parents of Edward K. Downing students took to social media to voice concerns about heat and...
Pick up concerns lead to quick solutions at ECISD elementary school