Do you recognize these people? OPD investigating two thefts

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is investigating two thefts that occurred on Wednesday, and they need your help identifying the suspects.

The first theft occurred at the Dollar General on Faudree. An investigation revealed that an unknown female stole approximately $200 worth of merchandise.

Dollar General theft (none)

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown above is encouraged to contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0009243.

Another theft occurred at the Comfort Inn on JBS Parkway.

While a woman was loading her luggage she left her wallet in the lobby and an unknown male and female took it.

Wallet theft at Comfort Inn (none)

Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance photo is encouraged to contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-9000310.

