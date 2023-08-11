City of Midland provides ‘Report an Issue’ system for residents on the city’s website

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Have you noticed any problems around Midland that you would like the city to know about?

If you have, there is an easy way for you to let them know.

Similar to submitting a maintenance request in many apartment complexes, this system allows residents to alert the city to a problem and they can track the city’s progress as they work on the issue.

You can access the system through the city’s website at midlandtexas.gov and then you click ‘Report an Issue’ and you start describing the problem in the prompts they provide.

So they can upload pictures, they put in the address, they put in what the nature of their request is, and then they can track it along the way. Once it’s closed by the city staff, they’re then also sent a survey which– requesting feedback for our city staff to see how timely we were and how they felt the process was.

On a desktop, there are 61 forms that allow you to choose the most specific option for your request.

The system works on both desktop and mobile, even if the interfaces may look a little different.

So you’re not clicking into each individual section, you’ll just simply write in the description yourself. It’ll ask you for what the address is, it’ll also map it for you, and then it’ll ask for your contact information. You can also snap a picture on your phone and upload it right there within that page.

All of the forms are separated into in 14 different categories that go to the department within Midland that will work on your request.

These categories include water quality and waste, problems with the streets, code violations and more.

The system has been available for a few years and is well-used by the community, reaching up to 300 requests over the course of a month.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.