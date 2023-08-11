City of Midland provides ‘Report an Issue’ system for residents on the city’s website

By Jensen Young
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Have you noticed any problems around Midland that you would like the city to know about?

If you have, there is an easy way for you to let them know.

Similar to submitting a maintenance request in many apartment complexes, this system allows residents to alert the city to a problem and they can track the city’s progress as they work on the issue.

You can access the system through the city’s website at midlandtexas.gov and then you click ‘Report an Issue’ and you start describing the problem in the prompts they provide.

On a desktop, there are 61 forms that allow you to choose the most specific option for your request.

The system works on both desktop and mobile, even if the interfaces may look a little different.

All of the forms are separated into in 14 different categories that go to the department within Midland that will work on your request.

These categories include water quality and waste, problems with the streets, code violations and more.

The system has been available for a few years and is well-used by the community, reaching up to 300 requests over the course of a month.

