CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, August 12th, 2023

Watch CBS7 News at 4 p.m.
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Very hot temperatures are sticking around through the weekend, but a small cold front is looking to move through cooling temperatures into the upper-90s for the beginning of the upcoming work week. Isolated showers and thundershowers are possible Saturday afternoon/evening, especially out west. Overall, temperatures will continue to be above-normal for this time of the year with triple digits ahead. The high pressure system just will not release it’s grip on West Texas and southeast New Mexico and doesn’t look to do so anytime soon.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Still no DNA match for Cordarius, but pictures show he’s doing well
Crime scene MGN
OPD searching for man in early 40′s who shot a 23-year-old

Latest News

Watch CBS7 News at 4 p.m.
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, August 11th, 2023
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, August 10th, 2023