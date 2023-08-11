CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, August 12th, 2023

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Very hot temperatures are sticking around through the weekend, but a small cold front is looking to move through cooling temperatures into the upper-90s for the beginning of the upcoming work week. Isolated showers and thundershowers are possible Saturday afternoon/evening, especially out west. Overall, temperatures will continue to be above-normal for this time of the year with triple digits ahead. The high pressure system just will not release it’s grip on West Texas and southeast New Mexico and doesn’t look to do so anytime soon.

