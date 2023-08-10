SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: The Spot

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Spot is located at 1407 W. Illinois Ave. in Midland, Texas. The renovated doctor’s office-turned-studio features a rotating art gallery with local art for purchase, a gift shop featuring local art and studios. The permanent artists also offer art classes. The Spot is open Monday through Friday, 10 am to 2 pm. For more information on how you can get your art featured in the gallery, email Bethdixonmarz@gmail.com or call 432-349-7899. The Spot also hosts open houses for gallery artists.

STORY: A sanctuary for artists and art lovers alike was born from a simple suggestion: get your studio out of the guest bedrooms.

Now, The Spot in downtown Midland is THE spot for creating, admiring and buying local art.

The Spot features a rotating gallery, gift shop and multiple studios - and all of Midland is welcome to make themselves at home.

The business has yet to hit its one year anniversary, but for the women who own it, it’s already a dream come true.

Next time you need a spot to be inspired, create or unwind, check out The Spot.

