SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: The Spot

The Spot in Midland is an artists’ and art lovers’ sanctuary, complete with a rotating art gallery, gift shop and multiple art studios designed to make you feel at home
The Spot in Midland is an artists’ and art lovers’ sanctuary, with a rotating art gallery, gift shop and multiple art studios designed to make you feel at home
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Spot is located at 1407 W. Illinois Ave. in Midland, Texas. The renovated doctor’s office-turned-studio features a rotating art gallery with local art for purchase, a gift shop featuring local art and studios. The permanent artists also offer art classes. The Spot is open Monday through Friday, 10 am to 2 pm. For more information on how you can get your art featured in the gallery, email Bethdixonmarz@gmail.com or call 432-349-7899. The Spot also hosts open houses for gallery artists.

STORY: A sanctuary for artists and art lovers alike was born from a simple suggestion: get your studio out of the guest bedrooms.

Now, The Spot in downtown Midland is THE spot for creating, admiring and buying local art.

The Spot features a rotating gallery, gift shop and multiple studios - and all of Midland is welcome to make themselves at home.

The business has yet to hit its one year anniversary, but for the women who own it, it’s already a dream come true.

Next time you need a spot to be inspired, create or unwind, check out The Spot.

Watch the full story here:

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Still no DNA match for Cordarius, but pictures show he’s doing well
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Jason Ybarra Jr.
19 year-old arrested after shooting his brother
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

Odessa American Newspaper
1980′s murder conviction could be vacated
The Spot in Midland
The Spot in Midland is an artists’ and art lovers’ sanctuary, with a rotating art gallery, gift shop
FILE: A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol badge is pictured in this photo from the agency's Twitter.
Odessa man caught after agreeing to smuggle methamphetamine into the U.S for $10,000.00
handcuffs jail
Midland man sentenced to 60 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child