Police: Woman arrested after found living with missing man’s decomposing body

Police say Josephine Torres has been arrested after she was found living with a missing person's decomposing body. (Source: WTVG)
By Alexis Means and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Ohio authorities say a woman is under arrest after she was found living with a missing man’s body in her apartment.

According to the Toledo Police Department, 39-year-old Josephine Torres has been charged with abusing a corpse after officers discovered her living with a decomposing body.

Authorities did not immediately identify the body but said it was a 50-year-old man who had been reported as missing in the area on Tuesday.

A co-worker, who wanted to remain anonymous, told WTVG that they had reported the man missing and called police on Wednesday after they spotted his car.

“I was on the phone with 911 and something in me said maybe they’re going back to where his last known address was,” the man’s co-worker said. “So, I drove back there.”

The co-worker said he was hopeful to find him once at the apartment, but he smelled a strong odor coming from the residence when police were inside.

“When they opened the door to the apartment, even being downstairs and away from the door, the smell was horrific. I mean, it was something I’ve never smelled in my life,” the co-worker shared.

Police said Torres had been living in the apartment with the man’s body and her cat.

“I heard them [officers] talking to a female and the next thing I knew they brought her down in handcuffs,” the man’s co-worker said.

Currently, the coroner has not released the identity of the man or his cause of death.

Torres appeared in court on Thursday. She was released on bond while awaiting her next court appearance.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Still no DNA match for Cordarius, but pictures show he’s doing well
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Jason Ybarra Jr.
19 year-old arrested after shooting his brother
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

It remains unclear whether the Iranian-Americans’ transfers reflect significant progress in a...
Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest in step toward deal for ultimate release
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
These firefighters stay calm and hydrated throughout the day in case they have to put out a...
Odessa Fire Rescue prepared for extreme heat
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the...
Mississippi Supreme Court won’t remove Favre from lawsuit over misspent welfare money