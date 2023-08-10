Pigskin Preview: Rankin Red Devils

RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) - The Rankin Red Devils are always challenging for opponents they play on the field but this season they have some changes to work with.

Junior Dash Davis will be taking the quarterback duties after the graduation of blake wise

“I never had much playing time so, it’s a step up from last year, it’s a bunch of responsibility so I’m ready for it,” said Davis.

“Oh, he just fit in right just like a glove,” said Barret Jackson

“He’s got a good arm, he’s an athletic kid with a lot of power so we’re excited to see what he can do this season. on the field he’s extremely intelligent, so he’s got what we like to call FBI, that football intelligence goes a long ways,” said Head Coach Garrett Avalos.

The football intelligence spreads throughout Davis’ weapons.

“We got some good backs, we got Roman Joyce and Blake Bunger, and we got Ferdinand Arizola, Case Custer is starting, they’re all pretty strong boys, their the biggest guys on the team so I’m comfortable with them blocking,” said Jackson.

“Richie Escajada was a big receiver for us, he had a couple big games last year, you know, he had a couple big games for us last year, we don’t throw the ball just a ton, but he was big for us,” said Avalos

On defense, the same faces on offense are expected to provide.

“Roman Joyce is another guy that has been chipping away and working hard all three years and he’s a senior. Blake Bunger was a leading tackler as a junior, even though we lost the seniors, we expect him to be a big part of what we do and bring some speed. I’m just anxious, ready to get going, see what we look like against another team, just working on the process of improving all season,” said Avalos.

