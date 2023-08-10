Pigskin Preview: Forsan Buffaloes

FORSAN, Texas (KOSA) - If the Forsan Buffaloes want to make a run for a district championship, it begins with their defense.

“We’re trying to get kids that can run on the field. Even our defensive line are guys that can run and move, and we want guys that can fly to the football, be disruptive and cause turnovers, and I think our defense is ahead of schedule, especially with all the stuff we’ve thrown at them this week or so,” said Head Coach Jason Phillips.

“We’re going to have me back, mostly playing deep ball and run with Brooks Wright, he’s going to be up closer on the line, almost like a linebacker,” said Tight End/Safety Dustin Spalla.

Spalla and Wright will be joined by Josh Rios and Hayden Bolden to lead a strong secondary. The front line will also look strong in 2023 according to Jason Phillips.

“We’ve got Houston Stockton and Connor Lusk at our defensive ends, they’re real physical players. Our starting noseguard is De’Marion Osbey, all three of these guys are juniors,” said Phillips.

On offense, a Quarterback battle is going on between Brooks Wright and Nicholas Holloway.

“Both of them have looked really good, they did well during 7 on 7, they’ve looked well during summer workouts, so I think we’re going to be able to utilize both those guys at some point, I think they both bring positives to the offense,” said Phillips.

“It’s really good, me and Brooks pushing each other every day and just competing, it’s really fun to see who’s going to be the starting Quarterback but I feel like we’re going to switch a lot and we’re going to be really good together,” said Holloway.

The Forsan Buffaloes also have various options on offense.

“We have Kevin Kligora, he’s a strong running back, he’s been playing for three years now. Then we have Grant Roman, we have a good Tight End in Bryson Cervantes,” said Brooks Wright.

“We have Hayden Bolden who played quite a bit for us last year as a freshman, we’ve got Colton Martinez, then we have Josh Rios who will probably be one of our slot receivers along with Braden Cervantes and those guys. I think the sky is the limit with this team, we play in a tough district, we want to win a district championship, but I think these guys are willing to put in the work, put in the effort to get that done”, said Phillips.

