Odessan’s bring home some hardware after kickboxing tournament

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The kickboxing world championship was decided over the weekend. Fighters out of the Matthews Martial Arts in Odessa made their way across the pond to compete in several competitions and even brought home a few wins.

Over 1,000 competitors from all corners of the globe made their way to England to compete in the World Kickboxing Organization World Open which was a two-day tournament.

Athletes competed in ring sports, kickboxing, and boxing as well as karate, continuous sparring, and other forms of mixed martial arts.

Local gym, Matthews Martial Arts was able to travel to England to show the rest of the world what West Texas is all about.

“For the US team, it was us two and there were some fighters from Amarillo and a couple from Georgia and some other places. So we took about ten fighters over there and as a country we finished 4th in the whole tournament which was pretty awesome considering there were hundreds of fighters from all over” said Meranda Matthews, Instructor and Co-Owner of Matthews Martial Arts

Merenda and her husband have a combined 30-plus years of experience in mixed martial arts and over that time have competed in hundreds of competitions.

As life goes on so do new adventures and after some time away from the competitive side of mixed martial arts, the couple set a goal to compete again.

“After we had our daughter, we kind of took a step back from competition. So we set a goal to go back and compete again and go for it this year” said Dustin Matthew, Instructor and Co-Owner of Matthews Martial Arts

And go for it is exactly what Dustin and Meranda did. Meranda won her competition in karate while Dustin won in kickboxing, karate, and taekwondo.

For Meranda this was more than just about winning and representing Texas and the US, this was about showing the young girls in her classes that mixed martial arts isn’t just a man’s sport and that when you commit to something you can always succeed.

“It was a lot to carry. I’m an instructor here and I wanted to show my team and all of my people that you can still do it. But as a lady, you can still stand up and do all of those things even after you’ve had kids and after you’ve been married and all that stuff” said Meranda Matthews

Both Meranda and Dustin are excited about the future and hopefully returning next year to England to bring home more hardware for the USA.

