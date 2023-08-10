Odessa to pay hundreds of thousands to former city employees

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council voted six to one to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to former employees.

You’ll remember the council fired city manager Michael Marrero and city attorney Natasha Brooks back in December of 2022.

the firings were seemingly without explanation and angered many citizens of Odessa who were not allowed to speak at that meeting.

“The details of these settlements should be made available to the public,” said attorney Gaven Norris. “I think citizens should know. We should know whether or not we have city council members in Odessa such as the mayor that are governing out of spite and personal agenda versus actually trying to look our for the people.”

According to our partners with the Odessa American. The former city manager will be paid $250,000.

The former city attorney will be paid $180,000. The new city manager John Beckmeyer starts his tenure with the city tomorrow.

