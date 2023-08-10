Odessa to pay hundreds of thousands to former city employees

Odessa to pay hundreds of thousands to former city employees
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council voted six to one to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to former employees.

You’ll remember the council fired city manager Michael Marrero and city attorney Natasha Brooks back in December of 2022.

the firings were seemingly without explanation and angered many citizens of Odessa who were not allowed to speak at that meeting.

“The details of these settlements should be made available to the public,” said attorney Gaven Norris. “I think citizens should know. We should know whether or not we have city council members in Odessa such as the mayor that are governing out of spite and personal agenda versus actually trying to look our for the people.”

According to our partners with the Odessa American. The former city manager will be paid $250,000.

The former city attorney will be paid $180,000. The new city manager John Beckmeyer starts his tenure with the city tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Still no DNA match for Cordarius, but pictures show he’s doing well
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Jason Ybarra Jr.
19 year-old arrested after shooting his brother
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

Odessa to pay hundreds of thousands to former city employees
Odessa to pay hundreds of thousands to former city employees
OFR fights fire at hay barn at West-Tex Feed and Hardware
Odessa fireman treated for burns after hay barn fire
.
MISD students and faculty return back to school
After a 12-1 season last year, Wink may be deeper than it's ever been, and believes it can make...
Pigskin Preview: Wink Wildcats