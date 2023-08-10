Odessa man caught after agreeing to smuggle methamphetamine into the U.S for $10,000.00

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Angel Vargas-Valdivia, 23, was indicted and charged in Pecos on Tuesday for importation and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Vargas-Valdivia attempted to enter the United States from Mexico through the Presidio Port of Entry on Aug. 8.

During a Customs and Border Protection inspection, Vargas-Valdivia stated that he recently purchased the car he was driving but he could not answer basic questions about the purchase.

According to the affidavit, Vargas-Valdivia also claimed that he lived in Odessa, but his vehicle was registered in Durango, Mexico.

During a second inspection, officers noticed evidence of tampering on the rear quarter panels of Vargas’s vehicle, as well as abnormally heavy vehicle doors.

X-ray imaging revealed anomalies within the vehicle’s quarter panels, side doors, rear cargo door, trunk, and roof.

Further inspection revealed 154 bundles weighing approximately 159.1 pounds.

A crystal-like substance extracted from the bundles tested positive for the properties of methamphetamine.

According to the affidavit, Vargas-Valdivia admitted that he made an agreement with an unidentified individual in Durango, Mexico to transport illegal drugs into the United States.

Vargas-Valdivia was then provided a Ford Explorer for the purpose of smuggling the drugs. He was also provided with money to register the Ford under his name.

According to the affidavit, Vargas-Valdivia was going to be paid $10,000.00 USD for his participation in the smuggling venture.

If convicted Vargas-Valdivia faces 10 years of life in prison.

