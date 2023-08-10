Odessa fireman treated for burns after hay barn fire

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Fire Rescue spent most of Wednesday fighting a fire at West University, where a hay barn at West-Tex Feed and Hardware caught fire.

Despite wearing proper gear, one firefighter sustained minor burns and was treated at a local hospital.

The City of Odessa would like to remind citizens of the importance of fire safety measures.

Keep structures up to code

Practice fire drills

Maintain firefighting equipment

