Odessa fireman treated for burns after hay barn fire

OFR fights fire at hay barn at West-Tex Feed and Hardware
OFR fights fire at hay barn at West-Tex Feed and Hardware(City of Odessa)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Fire Rescue spent most of Wednesday fighting a fire at West University, where a hay barn at West-Tex Feed and Hardware caught fire.

Despite wearing proper gear, one firefighter sustained minor burns and was treated at a local hospital.

The City of Odessa would like to remind citizens of the importance of fire safety measures.

  • Keep structures up to code
  • Practice fire drills
  • Maintain firefighting equipment

READ NEXT: 90-day burn ban in effect for Ector County

