Odessa fireman treated for burns after hay barn fire
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Fire Rescue spent most of Wednesday fighting a fire at West University, where a hay barn at West-Tex Feed and Hardware caught fire.
Despite wearing proper gear, one firefighter sustained minor burns and was treated at a local hospital.
The City of Odessa would like to remind citizens of the importance of fire safety measures.
- Keep structures up to code
- Practice fire drills
- Maintain firefighting equipment
