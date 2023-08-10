MISD students and faculty return back to school

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - August 9th marks the first day of school for students across the Basin and students are back in the classroom.

Whenever the new school year starts it can be a time filled with optimism and uncertainty for students without knowing who your teachers are or who’s sitting next to you in science class.

But the same goes for faculty as a new year brings a news start.

“So, it’s such an exciting morning. Just driving up to the campus watching the students walk in and their parents, they’re all so excited” said Stephanie Howard, MISD Superintendent

For Dr. Howards first day of the new school year she made her way around several campuses making sure everyone is off to a great start. but she also wants to make sure her first day is also off to a great start.

It’s Dr. Howard’s first full school year, and has prepared for the new year in multiple ways... to make sure misd has all it needs for students’ success.

“We’ve made quite a few leadership changes on our campuses. We have a new principal here at Scarborough elementary and we’re excited for Mrs. Smith to lead here. But also the culture and the expectations, we have a new ELAR curriculum and a phonics space literacy program. So, we’re really excited to bring some of those things to the district that are in need and that can move the needle for us” said Howard

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.