MISD says they do not want to purchase Astound Stadium: Despite recent reports

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After multiple local media outlets reported that the City of Midland has offered to give or sell Astound Broadband Stadium to the district, MISD says they do not want to take ownership.

Midland ISD says that it will continue to rent the stadium from the city, as it has done for more than 20 years.

In a statement MISD said,

“We are focused on ensuring all students graduate ready and prepared for college or career, and with so many existing needs related to MISD facilities, taking ownership of the stadium is not a priority.”

