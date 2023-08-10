MISD says they do not want to purchase Astound Stadium: Despite recent reports
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After multiple local media outlets reported that the City of Midland has offered to give or sell Astound Broadband Stadium to the district, MISD says they do not want to take ownership.
Midland ISD says that it will continue to rent the stadium from the city, as it has done for more than 20 years.
In a statement MISD said,
