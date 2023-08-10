Midland man sentenced to 60 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child

handcuffs jail
handcuffs jail(Negative Space / MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A 34-year-old Midland man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child according to Midland District Attorney, Laura Nodolf.

A jury found Steven Bejarano, guilty after two days of trial and two and a half hours of deliberations.

Steven Bejarano
Steven Bejarano(none)

The jury heard evidence that Bejarano started molesting a family member of his girlfriend in around 2012 when the child was around 7 years old.

The abuse continued over the next year or so until Bejarano and the victim’s sister broke up.

The abuse remained hidden until March of 2021 when she was removed from a physically abusive home. The child made an outcry to her CPS caseworker that her sister’s boyfriend, Steven, had raped her.

She later disclosed that the abuse had happened multiple times.

Bejarano will not be allowed the possibility of parole.

