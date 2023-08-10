Couple celebrates 43rd anniversary with $25K a year for life lottery prize

Shelly German won $25,000 a year for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game, according to...
Shelly German won $25,000 a year for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A lucky couple celebrated their 43rd anniversary with a prize that will last them a lifetime.

Shelly German won $25,000 a year for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

After thinking her ticket had matched four of the first five numbers, German told lottery officials she put it in an anniversary card for her husband.

When they rechecked the numbers together, the couple realized all five numbers matched.

German and her husband claimed the prize last week and chose the annuity option. She received the first of 20 annual payments of $25,000, before taxes.

German told lottery officials she won a new car in a raffle on their 38th anniversary, but she first hit the jackpot when she married her husband.

She plans to spend some of the winnings on home improvements.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Still no DNA match for Cordarius, but pictures show he’s doing well
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Jason Ybarra Jr.
19 year-old arrested after shooting his brother
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
From eggs to electronics to used cars, consumer inflation eased its grip on US households in July
FILE - Valet Walt Nauta hands former President Donald Trump an umbrella before he speaks at...
Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case; property manager’s arraignment postponed
A prisoner receiving medical treatment escaped from a New York City hospital by tying sheets...
Prisoner uses sheets to escape from 5th floor of NYC hospital and hail taxi; he’s still at large
Patient Mike Camilleri works with physical therapist Beth Hughes in St. Louis, Mo., on March 1,...
COVID-19 took a toll on heart health and doctors are still grappling with how to help