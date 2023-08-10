CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, August 11th, 2023

Very hot temperatures continue...
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
By Sawyer McElroy
Aug. 10, 2023
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, August 11th, 2023: The heat continues to rage on across West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

A Heat Advisory will once again be in effect from 1 PM through 9 PM for areas highlighted in orange below. Temperatures of 104 to 114 degrees are expected across the plains and river valleys. Temperatures of 96 to 102 degrees are expected across the mountains. Make sure to limit time outside in direct sunlight, stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks, and provide water and shade for pets if they must be outside.

Weather Alerts: Heat Advisory
Weather Alerts: Heat Advisory(KOSA)

Temperatures will once again be very hot across the region on Friday. Midland and Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 107 degrees. A few areas have the chance for stray to isolated showers and thundershowers, but the majority of the region will remain dry throughout Friday.

Friday's Forecast
Friday's Forecast(KOSA)

The high temperature record for August 11th is 106 degrees which was set back in 1964. Friday’s high temperature is forecast to break the current record, so we’ll see if that holds out.

Possible Record Breaker
Possible Record Breaker(KOSA)

Temperatures over the next 10 days will continue to be very hot with triple digits ahead. After a slight chance for rain on Friday, conditions look to dry back out as the ridge of high pressure remains in control.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast
CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast(KOSA)

