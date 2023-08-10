5 killed when RV blows tire, crashes head-on into tractor-trailer

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg, Pa.,...
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg, Pa., late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. A recreational vehicle blew a tire on the interstate highway in , crossed the median and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, killing four people in the RV and the truck driver, authorities said. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A recreational vehicle blew a tire on an interstate highway in Pennsylvania, crossed the median and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, killing four people in the RV and the truck driver, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday on northbound Interstate 81 near Chambersburg, in south-central Pennsylvania, state police said. The RV, which was heading south and towing a trailer, crossed a grassy median after the tire blew and struck the truck, which was towing double trailers.

Four people in the RV and the truck driver were all pronounced dead at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

Those killed in the RV were identified as Donald Molander, Kimberly Molander, Miranda Molander and Dane Molander, all of Middletown, Pennsylvania. The truck driver was identified as James Shade, of Martinsburg, West Virginia.

The stretch of road was shut down for nearly 10 hours as authorities investigated, and residual delays continued Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Still no DNA match for Cordarius, but pictures show he’s doing well
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Jason Ybarra Jr.
19 year-old arrested after shooting his brother
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

UPS said its average full-time driver is expected to make about $170,000 a year in pay and...
‘Reward our employees’: UPS drivers to make $170,000 in pay, benefits under new contract
handcuffs jail
Midland man sentenced to 60 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child
Taylor Swift closed the 2023 U.S. leg of her landmark Eras Tour Wednesday night in Los Angeles...
Taylor Swift announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at Eras Tour show in Los Angeles
In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband,...
Aid organization says US nurse and daughter freed after abduction in Haiti are healthy and unharmed
FILE - A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is...
US probing fatal Virginia crash involving Tesla suspected of running on automated driving system