1980′s murder conviction could be vacated

By Lauren Munt
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 70th Judicial District Court in Ector County recommended James Harry Reyos’ murder conviction be vacated.

It now goes to the Court of Criminal Appeals for a final disposition.

Greg Barber, First Assistant District Attorney, confirmed to CBS7 the court based its ruling on the facts presented at a March 24th hearing.

The State and the Innocence Project in Lubbock presented new evidence at that hearing.

Read about the murder case against James Harry Reyos Here.

Watch what Reyos’s attorney says about the conviction Here.

