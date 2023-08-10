1980′s murder conviction could be vacated

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 70th Judicial District Court in Ector County recommended James Harry Reyos’ murder conviction be vacated.

It now goes to the Court of Criminal Appeals for a final disposition.

Greg Barber, First Assistant District Attorney, confirmed to CBS7 the court based its ruling on the facts presented at a March 24th hearing.

The State and the Innocence Project in Lubbock presented new evidence at that hearing.

