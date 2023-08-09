UTPB Head Coach Becoming One of the Youngest Head Coaches in College Football

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It is officially a new era for the UT Permian Basin football team.

UTPB named Kris McCullough as the new head coach for the football team, and he is one of the youngest ever head coaches in college football at the age of twenty-eight.

Coach McCullough started his coaching career in twenty-twenty and now he is one of the rising young stars in the world of division two football.

Coach Kris McCullough took to the practice field for the first time this season as UTPB head coach.

At a young age, coach McCullough is living the dream of coaching at the college football level.

Before becoming a football coach, he took a different career path that was not related to sports.

“I went to school as an accounting major. I played high school football and baseball. I played sports but I wanted to be an accounting major. I was really good with numbers, and I was really good at math. Six months into it, I hated it. I was good at it, but I hated it. it wasn’t something I was supposed to be doing. So, I started coaching then.” said UT Permian Basin Football Head Coach Kris McCullough.

Coach McCullough wants to build a new culture within the football program uniting his players together.

He wants to pave the way for younger coaches at the college level and help players be successful off the football field.

“I love impacting the student athletes at the college level. I love impacting the eighteen- to twenty-year-old age range where you truly change lives. that is the superior where they grow as men. It is going to set them up for future businessmen, future husbands, future fathers.” said Coach McCullough.

His competitiveness and the love of the game made him a perfect candidate for the job.

He is looking to turn things around for the team.

“Kris’s passion for the game and the excitement about this job and opportunity. it really appealed to what we are looking for and he immediately stood out. his youth and exuberance just really won the day for us.” said UTPB Athletic Director Todd Dooley.

Coach McCullough will make his coaching debut with UTPB on September second vs Texas College.

