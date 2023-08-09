Pigskin Preview: Pecos Eagles

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If the Pecos Eagles want to take another step in 2023, it’ll begin with the defensive line.

“We got a couple of returners, Alex Mendoza returning all-district, defensive end, we’ve got hector rodriguez coming in, he plays D-Tackle, and had a good year playing for us, Brian Rueda, we got Jace Harris, and Carlos Ramirez playing the nose guards so our front four is going to be our strength,” said head coach Scott Williams.

The Eagles’ front-line strength will have support flying right behind them in the secondary.

“We got some young, low safeties coming up Bubba Martinez, he’s a playmaker,” said Jonathan Sandoval.

“Rudy Quintella, and Dominic Amendaras, they’re all DBs they play the ball real well,” said Jesus Navarro.

On the other side of the ball, Colt Salgado will lead the Eagles in the spread offense for the second straight season

Just going to the spread offense, it opened up the playbook a lot more and it was difficult at first but going to the season, we learned a lot more and we were able to open up and do a lot more stuff that we wanted to do, said Quarterback Colt Salgado.

“We’re starting to get the hang of it now, our Receivers our O-Line, and our whole offense is getting better every day,” said Nicholas Prieto.

Jonny Morales and Kaleb Paz will run the ball while Salgado will lead the aerial tack with his wide receivers.

“Jesus Navarro, we have Jonathan Sandoval, Jarrett Brantley, and Dominic Amendaras, all four of those are good, they help our team a lot, and they’re all playmakers, I think we have the best receiving core in the district right now,” said Salgado.

“We just got to keep improving, we got to keep growing, we got to keep doing what we do, and let’s go out and believe we can compete for championships,” said Williams.

