PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Lenorah-Grady Wildcats

GRADY , Texas (KOSA) - “We’re trying new things this year so hopefully that works but we’re going to have a lot of playmakers who want to be out there,” said Quarterback/Safety Marcus Brown.

The Grady Wildcats will have changes in 2023 as Hunter McAnnally will shift to Running Back while Marcus Brown will take over as Quarterback.

“We have a great Quarterback in Marcus Brown, Hunter McAnnally is going to be our running back and we’re looking for him to make some plays for us and he does a good job of doing that like I said, he’s a Running Back/Spreadback type player, runs the ball real well, and when he has to distribute the ball, he distributes the ball real well,” said Head Coach Jourmain Matta.

“It’ll feel more powerful, I mean, you could pitch the ball to me, I can throw it, he [Brown] could throw it, he could run it,” said McAnnally.

McAnnally also plays defense and looks to help the newcomers in the unit.

“I think Braxton Truman, Hayden, Marcus will all be stepping up this year, and Charles will be stepping up this year,” said McAnnally.

Since the Wildcats went 1-8 in 2022, Coach Matta has a huge focus during the preseason.

“We’re running a 3-2 scheme out of a tight formation, we’re looking at our scrimmages to try to run our 3-2 and we’ll just see how our spread defense looks, like I said, we struggled with it a little bit last year but we did get a lot of experience with six teams that played spread against us last year, so we’re looking to get better at our spread defense this year,” said Matta.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.