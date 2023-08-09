Pigskin Preview: Kermit Yellow Jackets

KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) - This season, the Kermit Yellow Jackets will play under their third different head coach in the last three years.

“These kids are working extremely hard right now,” new head coach John Fellows said. “They want to be good. They want to be good teammates. We just have a lot of learning.”

Fellows comes over after eight years at Alpine. He’s a familiar name in West Texas, with stops at McCamey and Iraan as well.

“I brought back one of my old, good friends to run the defense, Coach Owen,” Fellows said. “He’s actually a Kermit boy, so it’s really nice to get him back here. He’s gonna run an attacking style 3-3 stack. Just trying to create some buzz and create some fun.”

“Buzz” is perfect for a swarm of Yellow Jackets.

On offense it will be all about tempo.

‘We hired Coach [Andy] Hrncir, he’s familiar to West Texas. He’s bringing in a fast-paced, Baylor-type offense.”

“It’s a lot quicker,” junior quarterback Mauricio Perez said. “I like how we’re a lot faster. We’ll be ready.”

“Offense is really fast,” senior running back Devonte Dawson said. “I like the pace of it. You just get on the ball and go, go, go.”

Kermit is seeking its first playoff win since 2007.

“The program did a good job last year,” Fellows said. “They won four ball games. They won more ball games than the last three years [combined]. We want to make sure that we build on that foundation, and build on that success.”

“We’re hoping for a district championship,” Dawson said. “That’s what I want my senior year.”

