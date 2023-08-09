OPD searching for man in early 40′s who shot a 23-year-old

Crime scene MGN
Crime scene MGN(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early Wednesday morning, the Odessa Police Department, arrived at 520 S. JBS Pkwy, where they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the shoulder.

The 23-year-old was uncooperative with police and was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injury.

OPD describes the suspect as a Hispanic male in his early 40s, driving a black Cadillac Escalade.

If you have any information about this case you can contact the OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0009221.

