“Officers will never solicit payment over the phone” OPD warns of phone scam

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department says they have received several complaints about a phone scam.

Odessan’s have reported receiving calls from an OPD phone number where the caller claims to be an OPD officer.

The caller advises the victim that they have a warrant and will ask the victim for their social security number or other personal information.

The caller also advises the victim that they owe money and that they need to stay on the line or that there could be consequences.

If you receive any calls regarding this, it is a scam.

OPD would like to remind the public that officers will never solicit payment over the phone.

Citizens are also urged to never give out personal information and to simply hang up.

