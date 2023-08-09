Midlander treated for smoke inhalation after their trailer caught fire

By Lauren Munt
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday evening, crews with the Midland Fire Department responded to a call in the 2800 block of South County Road 1199, where a single-wide trailer was in flames.

Three vehicles on the property were also damaged.

The trailer owner was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist the homeowner.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

