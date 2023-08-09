ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, August 10th, 2023: The heat continues to rage on across West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

A Heat Advisory will once again be in effect for the area from 1 PM to 9 PM. Temperatures of 104 to 112 are expected in the river valleys and temperatures of 96 to 102 are expected across the higher elevations. Make sure to limit time outside in direct sunlight, stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks, and provide water and shade for pets if they must be outside.

Weather Alerts: Heat Advisory (KOSA)

High temperatures will be very hot Thursday with some possible record-breakers across the area. A high temperature of 107 degrees is expected in Midland and Odessa. A few isolated showers and thunder showers are possible in the afternoon for parts of the area.

Thursday's Forecast (KOSA)

Overall, the next 10 days are continuing to see triple-digit temperatures and mainly dry conditions. Cross your fingers that cooler temperatures will move in for the month of September.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast (KOSA)

