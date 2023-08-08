Texas judge dismisses murder charge against babysitter who served 15 years over toddler’s death

A Texas judge has dismissed a murder charge against a babysitter who served 15 years in prison over the death of a toddler who died while in her care
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge dismissed a murder charge on Monday against a babysitter who served 15 years in prison after being convicted in the death of a toddler who choked on a wad of paper towels, which medical experts later concluded was the result of an accident and not intentional.

Rosa Jimenez has been out of prison since 2021 after a judge ruled that a new trial was warranted at a minimum. Earlier this year, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that "false testimony" in her original 2005 trial entitled her to relief.

That led to State District Judge Karen Sage granting a request on Monday to dismiss the original charges against Jimenez, who was babysitting 21-month-old Bryan Gutierrez when he choked and died in 2003.

“For the past 20 years, she has fought for this day, her freedom, and to be reunited with her children,” said Vanessa Potkin, director of special litigation at the Innocence Project and Jimenez’s attorney.

Jimenez had been sentenced to 99 years in prison. In 2020, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appealed to keep Jimenez in prison after a federal judge ordered that she receive a new trial or be released.

Jimenez was released on bond the following year after three pediatric airway specialists testified that the babysitter could not have forced the clump of towels down the boy’s throat, as prosecutors alleged in her original trial. Prosecutors also filed documents stating one of the experts who testified in the 2005 trial changed their opinion after reviewing new statements from airway experts.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Jason Ybarra Jr.
19 year-old arrested after shooting his brother
Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Still no DNA match for Cordarius, but pictures show he’s doing well
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Scharbauer Elementary
The first day of school is around the corner: Are you prepared?

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Rangers rookie third baseman Josh Jung to have surgery this week on fractured left thumb
FILE - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, center, flanked by Houston Police Chief Troy Finner,...
Leader of Texas’ largest county takes leave from job for treatment of clinical depression
Houston Texans
Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard expected to miss significant time with hand injury
The Cowboys have acquired Stephon Gilmore.
Cowboys release kicker Vizcaino to leave 28-year-old rookie Aubrey as the only one in camp