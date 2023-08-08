State Wildfire Preparedness Level raised to Level 4

wildfires
wildfires(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KOSA) - Texas A&M Forest Service has raised the State Wildfire Preparedness Level to Level 4 because of the recent increase in wildfire activity across the state and the growing potential for wildfires to become more severe, making them harder to control.

“The decision to move to a Preparedness Level 4 indicates that the complexity of wildfires across Texas is increasing to where they require more time, personnel and equipment to contain and put out,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief.

This week, very high to extreme fire danger is forecast for broad regions of the state, including areas along the I-35 corridor between Dallas, Waco, Austin and San Antonio, and extending west to Abilene and Wichita Falls.

Regions with increased risk also include areas east of I-45 and south of I-20, near Jacksonville, Center, Lufkin, Crockett, Huntsville, Woodville, Cleveland, Kirbyville and Jasper.

Critical fire weather, characterized by increased wind speeds and triple-digit temperatures, will align with very dry vegetation to produce an environment with high potential for wildfires that are resistant to firefighters’ suppression efforts and may impact citizens within the identified areas of concern.

Over the past week, state and local firefighters have responded to 119 wildfires that burned 9,012 acres.

“I continue to be impressed by the dedication and selfless service of firefighters across the state,” said Moorehead. “Every single day, they work in some of the hottest and most challenging conditions. These responders do a tremendous job protecting lives and property from destructive wildfires.”

You can find information on burn bans in your county here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Jason Ybarra Jr.
19 year-old arrested after shooting his brother
Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Still no DNA match for Cordarius, but pictures show he’s doing well
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Scharbauer Elementary
The first day of school is around the corner: Are you prepared?

Latest News

WET TEXAS FOOD BANK
ConocoPhillips gifts $227K to the West Texas Food Bank
Included in the over $427 million proposed bond is what board members hope will be a new middle...
ECISD bond recommendation includes new West Odessa middle school
ECISD bond recommendation includes new West Odessa middle school
Heat waves tax AC units, cause health risks for elderly West Texans