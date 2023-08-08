Soon all areas in Gardendale could have access to water

Gardendale has been trying to get a secondary source of water to its residents for years now.
By Noe Ortega
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GARDENDALE, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Commissioners voted on an agreement for improvements to the Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation’s distribution system.

To do that, they’ve made an agreement with the city of Odessa to deliver water to them.

“Right now, we have a moratorium on commercial hookups for water meters. And so what it means is we will have enough water to expand wherever we want to as a result of getting this water line, and the water from the city of Odessa.” said James Wise, President of the Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation.

This agreement between the city of Odessa and Gardendale has been in the works for years now.

They expect to start on 100th street in Odessa, and go all through Farm to Market Road No. 554 to a location in Gardendale that has not been confirmed.

There are sections of Gardendale where people who aren’t residential, don’t have access to water.

Gardendale currently has around 50 commercial areas that don’t have water. However, this new line will help solve that issue..

“Right now we’re doing all the residents. The commercial people are on hold until we get the secondary source of water. We want to make sure that the people that are on our system don’t run out of water.” said Peggy Cox, Manager at the Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation.

To get the water to Gardendale, the county is collaborating with a development company that has worked with them for 25 years.

Ector County received a little over 4 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Gardendale was one of the six entities in Ector County to receive funding.

Now, the Greater Gardendale Water Supply can use it for this project.

“You know that the water table is going down and the amount of water that people have from the ground is not what it use to be. So, this source of water, will take us on for as long as that community lasts,” said Wise.

