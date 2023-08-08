Odessa Police arrest 3 teens in burglary

By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 8, 2023
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa police say that three teens were arrested for a string of burglaries

Investigators say that there were three burglaries at the Acacia Apartments near East University and Oakwood.

Police looked at surveillance footage which showed three boys committing the burglaries. OPD circulated the videos within the department to see if any officers recognized the boys.

A patrol captain reviewing footage from another officer was able to connect the teens to a neighboring apartment complex.

Police went out to that location and found all three boys, two are 16 years old, one is 13.

All have been arrested and taken to the ector county youth center charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of a vehicle, and attempted burglary.

