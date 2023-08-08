ECISD to provide two free meals a day for students

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD announced on Tuesday that it will operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2023-2024 school year.

Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.

Multiple schools across the Permian Basin have also announced that they will be providing free meals for students.

You can read the letter that ECISD sent to parents regarding the free meal program below:

Dear ECISD Parents: We are pleased to inform you that Ector County ISD will be implementing the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for School Year 2023-2024. In CEP schools, applications are no longer required. Schools that participate in CEP provide healthy breakfasts and lunches each day at no charge for ALL students enrolled in that CEP school during the 2023-2024 School Year.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.