ECISD to provide two free meals a day for students

By Lauren Munt
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD announced on Tuesday that it will operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2023-2024 school year.

Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.

Multiple schools across the Permian Basin have also announced that they will be providing free meals for students.

You can read the letter that ECISD sent to parents regarding the free meal program below:

