Dog bitten five times by copperhead while on trail with owners, rescuers say

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky worked to rescue a dog who had been bitten five times by a copperhead Sunday.

The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team (WCSART) conducts rescues at the Red River Gorge. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, the team was called for the report of a dog in distress after the owners discovered she was unable to walk and had swelling on its back legs.

The team met up with the owners, who had been carrying the dog, named Sasha, on their backs for a mile before team members got there.

A vet tech with the group gave the dog Benadryl before she was taken to a veterinary hospital in Lexington.

At the hospital, vets discovered the dog was bitten five times on its legs by a copperhead.

In a Facebook post, WCSART wished Sasha a speedy recovery.

