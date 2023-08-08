ConocoPhillips gifts $227K to the West Texas Food Bank

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - West Texas Food Bank’s Senior Box Program helps seniors going hungry in the 19 counties they serve. However, there is a waitlist for the program and the food bank has been actively trying to figure out other ways to help feed the waitlisted individuals.

Today, ConocoPhillips announced its $227,000 donation to the West Texas Food Bank which the food bank says will help with transportation for the senior nutrition program and expand the program to include the over 600 seniors who have been patiently waiting for support.

“We are so grateful to ConocoPhillips for their partnership in helping us to feed seniors in our community,” said Libby Campbell, CEO of the West Texas Food Bank. “This is a population that is often overlooked, and we are committed to making sure that no one goes hungry. Of course, we couldn’t meet the need without such strong corporate partners like ConocoPhillips who are dedicated to improving our community.”

After acquiring Concho Resources in 2021, ConocoPhillips has maintained support for Concho’s heritage initiatives, including a continued partnership with the West Texas Food Bank. ConocoPhillips saw it as an opportunity to put even more support behind the food bank’s critical work.

“Food insecurity finds its way to the most vulnerable people in our community,” said ConocoPhillips Vice President Scott Kidwell. “We can’t let that happen, and thanks to the food bank, we’re getting closer to achieving a vision of a West Texas without hunger.”

Texas is ranked fifth in the nation for food insecurity, and food insecurity among seniors in Texas is 10.4%, according to the State of Senior Hunger published by Feeding America. The West Texas Food Bank’s Senior Nutrition Program provides supplemental food boxes for 2,000 low-income seniors across West Texas. Additionally, the donation will remove over 600 seniors from the waiting list for this program, which will immediately increase the quality of life for these seniors by providing food security and improving their nutrition.

“As a company, we continue to support organizations that make our community stronger,” said ConocoPhillips Advisor to the CEO Tim Leach. “Thanks to strong partners like the West Texas Food Bank, we’re working together to take on tough issues to improve the quality of life for people in the Permian Basin.”

